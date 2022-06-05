Skip to main content

Heasley, Royals Aiming for Series Win Against Astros on Sunday

After a game two win, the Royals will look to cap off the series with a victory.

On the heels of a five-game losing streak, the Kansas City Royals took care of business in convincing fashion on Saturday evening.

In his triumphant return to the rotation, starter Kris Bubic tossed five innings of three-walk, three-strikeout baseball while also surrendering five hits to the Houston Astros' lineup. Bubic did a terrific job battling throughout the outing, however, and exercised enough damage control to escape without giving up a single run. Kansas City's bullpen was lockdown as well, stymieing Houston's lineup and pitching a shutout overall. 

Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitching against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the 17-34 Royals are back at Kauffman Stadium and will be looking to cap off their series against the 34-19 Astros with a win. After that, the club will host the Toronto Blue Jays — a club trying to catch up with the American League East-leading New York Yankees. While Kansas City is currently on a homestand, this slate of the schedule is nothing to scoff at. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-2, 4.66 ERA)
Houston: Framber Valdez (5-2, 2.57 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  3. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  5. MJ Melendez (L) - C
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
  7. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  8. Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B
  9. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF

Is Salvador Perez officially back?

Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) motions to the sky after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn't too long ago that a certain member of the Inside the Royals crew published an article arguing that the Royals needed to shut catcher Salvador Perez down. On Saturday, Perez promptly made that writer (myself) absolutely eat crow. In four at-bats, the All-Star catcher clobbered a home run, collected another hit and had a three-RBI outing. It was a much-needed resurgence for Perez, who has been dealing with a sore left hand following a sprained thumb a while back. If he's indeed able to snap out of his slump, that will be a major plus for a Royals lineup that desperately needs more from a few specific players. Perez is one of them, and his big day must have been a very pleasant sight for Kansas City.

Jonathan Heasley looking to maintain momentum

May 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Jonathan Heasley throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals may have lost Jonathan Heasley's last start, but the blame sure didn't get placed on him. Heasley, in a no-decision, tossed six innings of three-run ball and earned his first career quality start. Since being promoted from Triple-A Omaha in May, the 25-year-old has yet to allow more than three runs in a single start. In his first career game against the Astros, he'll look to keep the tides rolling against a very potent lineup. Command has been a significant issue for Heasley this season, as he has 16 walks in 191/3 innings of work compared to 10 strikeouts. If he can refrain from issuing free bases to Houston, he could be in line for another respectable outing on Sunday. 

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.

