Royals Rest Lopez, Benintendi to Close Series Against Mariners

Two of Kansas City's most productive hitters are out of the lineup on Sunday.

The Kansas City Royals, one of the streakiest teams in baseball to begin the still young 2022 MLB season, continue to find new ways to live up to their budding reputation. This time, they did so all within one game.

After starting pitcher Kris Bubic got rocked in just two innings of work, the Royals battled back to take a seventh-inning 7-6 lead over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. Just a bit later, though, the bullpen blew the lead and Seattle ended up winning by a final score of 13-7. The Royals not only displayed a surge of offense in game two of their three-game series, but they also uncharacteristically struggled once the starter handed the ball over to the bullpen. It was another letdown game for Kansas City.

On Sunday, the Royals are back at T-Mobile Park. For the series finale, the first pitch is at a much more reasonable hour than the two prior to it. Seattle will go for the series sweep and while Kansas City can't win the series or clinch a share, getting at least one win would propel the club to 6-8 on the year. The Mariners are 9-6 and looking for a double-digit win total.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 7.27 ERA)

Seattle: LHP Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.19 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Edward Olivares (R) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - DH Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Hunter Dozier (R) - RF Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Nicky Lopez, Andrew Benintendi sitting on Sunday

For the Royals' series finale, Nicky Lopez and Andrew Benintendi find themselves out of the lineup. Both players have been two of the better-hitting performers for Kansas City this season, which is why their rest day comes as a surprise. Ray is a premier lefty, but Lopez hit .288 against left-handed pitching in 2021 and Benintendi's reverse split saw him hit a scorching .303 against lefties. Taking their places in Sunday's lineup are Whit Merrifield, who has struggled immensely this season, and Edward Olivares. Olivares had an RBI double on Saturday night but has played sparingly in 2022.

Carlos Hernandez trying to get back on track

The Royals' young pitching as a whole has largely fallen flat to begin the season, and Carlos Hernandez is no different. The hard-throwing righty boasts an ERA above seven on the year and has lasted just 4-1/3 innings pitched in each of his first two starts. He's allowed 14 hits in less than nine innings of work, and he has just one strikeout thus far. Hernandez is allowing far too much hard contact, which is interesting considering his profile. A player who flashed perhaps the most promise of any Royals starter a year ago will look to get his season back on track on Sunday.

