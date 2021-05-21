Sports Illustrated home
Series Preview: Royals Continue Homestand With Three-Game Set Against Tigers

The Kansas City Royals hope to inflate their divisional lead over the Detroit Tigers as their American League Central foe comes to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game weekend series in Kansas City.
Following a two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Kansas City Royals continue their homestand as they welcome their American League Central rival Detroit Tigers in a three-game weekend set.

The Royals are 20-22 on the year while the Tigers are 17-26. Kansas City currently sits 3.5 games ahead of Detroit in the American League Central standings. So far this season, the Royals are 4-3 against the Tigers.

Pitching Probables

Friday

Detroit: RHP José Ureña (1-4, 4.22 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 5.02 ERA)

Saturday

Detroit: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-4, 2.45 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Sunday

Detroit: RHP Casey Mize (3-3, 3.69 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.96 ERA)

Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Tigers have captured eight victories, including two walk-off wins and a three-game sweep of the Royals on May 11-13 in Detroit. The Tigers are currently on a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Seattle Mariners. Detroit starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull tossed a no-hitter in Game 2 of that series against Seattle. In the last 10 games, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 50-35 and won by an average of 1.5 runs. This season, Detroit is 8-14 on the road and 9-7 in the month of May.

What to Watch For

Center fielder Michael A. Taylor's offense is starting to come back around again as in the last week, the 30-year-old is batting .211/.318/.526 in the last seven days with two home runs and four RBIs. Taylor has turned into a solid No. 2 hitter for the Royals as of late and is starting to show a nice compliment to his defense.

First baseman Carlos Santana has impressed at the plate in his time as a Royal. In 42 games this season, the 35-year-old has drawn 35 walks and is on pace for 135 walks this season. To put that into perspective, catcher Salvador Perez has 139 walks in his career. Santana also has the highest WAR of any active player on the Royals roster and has slashed .235/.500/.412 with two home runs, five RBIs and 17 walks in the last 13 games.

In terms of pitching, relief pitcher Scott Barlow has been impressive. The 6-foot-3 righty has struck out 14 batters in nine appearances in the month of May. In addition to that, opposing hitters are slashing .172/.294/.276 against him this month. This season, Barlow has recorded a 3.2 strikeout to walk ratio and a 2.38 ERA in 21 appearances.

How To Follow

Friday

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Saturday

First Pitch: 3:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Sunday

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

