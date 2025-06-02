Royals Drop Two Spots In MLB Writer's Latest Power Rankings
The Kansas City Royals have cooled off quite a bit since overcoming their dreadful 8-14 start to the 2025 season. The team is now just two games over .500 and seemingly buried in the American League Central, sitting eight games out of first place.
They are still close in the Wild Card hunt however. The pitching has carried the load for this team, while the offense has struggled to produce.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report made an updated power rankings list of all 30 Major League teams. Kansas City had fallen two spots to No. 17 with a tough week.
The Royals are about to potentially receive a major boost. Late on Sunday, they called up top prospect Jac Caglianone from Triple-A Omaha.
Caglianone was their first-round draft pick last summer. He began the year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas but has quickly risen through the ranks of the Royals system. It didn't take long for him to be called up to Triple-A
In 50 games at the minor league levels, Caglianone was slashing .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and 56 RBI. The Royals had previously called up John Rave to help bolster their offense.
But Caglianone will likely make his debut on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium when the Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals. Perhaps he could give them the offensive boost they have needed for quite some time.
If he produces and helps them score more runs, then they could potentially rise in next week's power rankings.
