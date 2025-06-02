Royals Pitching Prospect Called Team's 'Best-Kept Secret'
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Kansas City Royals as they begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The team recently promoted top prospect Jac Caglianone, and he will make his Major League debut on Tuesday night.
However, he's not the only reason for Royals fans to be excited. They overcame an 8-14 start to the season and are now right back in the American League playoff race. They are far back in the AL Central, but close in the Wild Card hunt.
Left-hander Noah Cameron has made an impact lately, and Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report lists Cameron as the team's best-kept secret.
"With Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Kris Bubic and Michael Wacha, the Royals already had one of the better rotations in the American League. It's gotten even better since Noah Cameron was first promoted in late April. Cameron—a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft—is 2-1 with a minuscule 1.05 ERA in his first four starts of the season. Both his 3.79 FIP and 5.6 K/9 lead you to believe he's going to have trouble continuing to pitch like a frontline starter, but if he even ends up performing like a strong back-end-of-the-rotation arm over the long term, it will be a victory for the Royals," Kelly wrote.
Cameron has been a revelation for the Royals, and he could be a key difference maker for the Royals as the season progresses. He was needed to fill a hole when Lugo and Ragans went on the injured list, and he has done just that.
