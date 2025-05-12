Royals Listed High In Latest Power Rankings
The Kansas City Royals have been hot lately. They got off to an 8-14 start but are 16-4 since then thanks to their starting pitching.
The offense has been a little cold, but the pitching has been able to keep them afloat in the standings. At 24-18, they have full control of the second American League Wild Card spot.
The future looks bright in Kansas City. One of their biggest success stories has been left-hander Kris Bubic.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently released his latest power rankings list. The Royals had fallen a few spots, but they are currently ranked 12th out of all 30 Major League teams.
"The Royals ran their winning streak to seven games before losing back-to-back games to the Red Sox over the weekend. With a starting rotation that leads the AL with a 2.97 ERA and a bullpen that has converted 13 of 17 save chances with a 3.02 ERA, the pitching staff has been a major strength. Left-hander Kris Bubic tossed seven shutout innings on Thursday to continue his breakout campaign," Reuter wrote.
For as much as they're lacking offensively, the starting pitching has made up for it. Losing Brady Singer hurt a bit, but they kept Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen, while converting Bubic back to a starter's role to replace Singer.
As long as they continue to produce on the mound, the Royals should be in the hunt for a playoff spot. Perhaps they add a bat or two at the trade deadline.
