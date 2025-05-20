Royals May Have Lucked Out In Trade For Ex-Rookie Of The Year
The Kansas City Royals have turned their season around after a rough 8-14 start to the year. They now are 27-22 and in sole possession of the second American League Wild Card spot.
The pitching has carried them this season. The offense on the other hand has not done the job for Kansas City. But one trade in particular appears to be working out just fine for them.
In the offseason, they traded Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer, and while India hasn't been setting the world on fire, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes the Reds made a mistake making that trade.
"For the most part, Cincinnati's starting rotation has been on point, the quartet of Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo and Nick Martinez entering play on Sunday with a cumulative 3.00 ERA through 180 innings pitched. But then there's Brady Singer, saddled with a 5.01 ERA in his first nine starts after Cincinnati gave up Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to get him," Miller wrote.
Singer has struggled with the Reds. The Royals also may have found a better arm to replace him after trading him.
They kept Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen, but also moved left-hander Kris Bubic back to the starting rotation, where he has been sensational.
Needless to say, the Royals have lucked out with this particular trade, as Bubic would have been blocked with Singer still around.
It will be interesting to see if Singer can turn it around with Cincinnati.
More MLB: Royals $51 Million All-Star Has Stepped Up With Two Pitchers Down