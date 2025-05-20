Royals $51 Million All-Star Has Stepped Up With Two Pitchers Down
The Kansas City Royals have been dealt a few tough blows in recent weeks. The starting rotation has been the absolute strength of the team, but recently, they had to place both Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo on the injured list.
All the while, the offense remains a problem for the Royals. But even in the midst of those struggles, as well as the losses of Lugo and Ragans, the rotation has remained solid, and one veteran in particular has helped solidify things.
Right-hander Michael Wacha remains a steady force in the Kansas City rotation. Caleb Moody pointed out just how valuable the veteran righty has been for this team.
"Wacha steered the ship for the first five innings of Sunday's sweep-avoiding victory of the Cardinals, surrendering only one earned run. This would set the stage for some seventh inning heroics from the offense, allowing the bullpen to come in a finish the job," Moody wrote.
"This marked just the third time this season that Wacha managed to go five or more innings of one-run ball."
Wacha was signed to a three-year, $51 million contract this past offseason. He has posted ERAs below four in each of his last three seasons.
The right-hander can eat innings and come through in the clutch as well, and he managed to do just that against his old team, the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
If the Royals are going to stay in contention, they'll need Wacha to continue stepping up in the clutch.
