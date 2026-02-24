MLB Mock Trade: Royals Land Young Cubs Star in Blockbuster Deal

The Kansas City Royals have a lot to be excited about this spring. They have plenty of talent on the big-league roster and the farm system isn't too shabby either. With Kris Bubic and Cole Ragans getting healthy, the Royals could be a force in the American League if their lineup improves again.

Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino make up one of the best young infield cores in the league. But they seemingly have a hole at second base that's currently being plugged by Jonathan India. India is talented, but the Royals could look to make a trade to get younger and more controllable at the position.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently suggested the Royals could pursue a trade for Chicago Cubs young infielder Matt Shaw over the coming weeks.

Royals could be the perfect landing spot if the Cubs trade Matt Shaw

Feb 22, 2026; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) hits against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

"The Royals look like a major sleeper in the broader AL landscape, but they're pretty much always in need of more hitters. And with Jonathan India at second base and at least two question marks in the outfield, they could use someone versatile," Rymer wrote. "Shaw is a third baseman by trade, but he has ample pro experience at second base and has recently been prepping for a move to the outfield. And while his defense carried him as a rookie for most of 2025, he ultimately came through with a .839 OPS in the second half."

The Cubs have Alex Bregman at Shaw's first position of third base. They have Nico Hoerner manning second base. Both players are substantially better than Shaw right now, so it would make sense for the Cubs to cut ties with him if they don't have a way to get him into the lineup.

The Royals could benefit in a huge way from making this addition. It would give Shaw the chance to be the team's every day second baseman for the next few years while adding another young bat to the loaded infield in Kansas City.

This idea could depend on how much the Cubs want in return for the star prospect. The price is likely going to be steep, but if it's not too steep, the Royals could make sense as a top landing spot.

