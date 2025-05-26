Royals To Call Up Promising Outfield Prospect To MLB After Hot Start
The Kansas City Royals are struggling a bit as of late, but still are 29-25 and are in sole possession of the third American League Wild Card spot as the month of May nears its end.
They overcame a dreadful 8-14 start to the season and have bounced back into postseason contention.
The pitching staff has carried the load for the team thus far. However, the offense remains a bit of an issue. They are still searching for ways to boost the lineup with months to go before the trade deadline.
On Monday, the Royals made a roster move in hopes of boosting their offensive production, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
"Royals select outfielder John Rave to the roster, option Cavan Biggio. Rave set for his MLB debut in his first appearance. Long time coming for KC’s fifth round draft pick from 2019. He’s earned it," Rogers posted on X.
Royals fans have been clamoring for the team to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone. While he is producing well at Triple-A Omaha and likely isn't far off from a callup, it's important to note that Rave has also performed well.
The 27-year-old is hitting .301 with nine home runs and has scored 46 runs at Triple-A. He has power from the left side and could certainly give the Royals the boost they need offensively.
Biggio is only hitting .174 with a home run and four RBI in his first 37 games of the season. It will be interesting to see if Rave can boost the offense.
