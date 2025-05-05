Royals Writer Touts Pitching Prospect As Potential Solution To Bullpen Woes
The Kansas City Royals biggest issue this season has been their offense, or lack thereof. Their pitching has helped drag them out of an 8-14 start to the season and lead them to an 11-2 run in their last 13 games.
However, the pitching staff is not without any issues. One pitcher in particular has struggled mightily. Right-hander Chris Stratton owns an 8.25 ERA in his nine appearances with the team this year.
The Royals need to do something about the struggling right-hander. Jeremy Greco of SB Nation proposed six possible solutions to this problem. One of them was to call up prospect Evan Sisk on May 10.
"Sisk has already been up once this season and was demoted to allow Bowlan to join the team when the Royals felt they needed more right-handed pitchers to face the Astros. Sisk has bedeviled AAA hitters since the start of last season, holding a sub-2.00 ERA all last year and so far this year," Greco writes.
"In the two games he’s pitched in MLB, he’s struggled with allowing baserunners, but he’s also struck out five in 2.1 innings, aka seven outs. He’s shown he won’t be overwhelmed by the moment; his debut was in Yankee Stadium, for goodness’ sake!"
Sisk was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2021. The left-hander came to Kansas City from Minnesota.
Perhaps having a younger arm in the mix could shake things up a bit for the Royals' bullpen.
