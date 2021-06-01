Sports Illustrated home
Three Things to Takeaway from the Royals 7-3 Win Over the Pirates

The Kansas City Royals get back to .500 with a big win at Kauffman Stadium tonight.
The Kansas City Royals started their homestand off on the right foot with a 7-3 Memorial Day victory over the Pittsburg Pirates.

The win moved the Royals to 26-26 on the season while the Pirates loss drops them to 20-33. The last time Kansas City was at or above the .500 mark this season was May 8.

Here are three takeaways from the Royals win tonight.

Mike Minor continues to do his job.

The Royals No. 2 pitcher had another outing where he went out and did what he was supposed to do. In six innings pitched, Minor struck out seven batters and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk. In his previous three starts, the 33-year-old has recorded 24 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched. The Royals have gone  Minor isn't going to be in the conversation for the American League Cy Young, but what he's been able to do this year has been important. His ability to stay in the game and eat innings has been great.

I hope Adalberto Mondesi is OK.

Adalberto Mondesi has played well since returning from the injured list. He continued that trend tonight as the 25-year-old went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. He even flashed the leather in the field as he made a great play in the top of the eighth inning. But he didn't come to the plate in the bottom of the frame like he was supposed to. He was seen going into the clubhouse with the Royals trainers. I just hope he's OK. After the game, it was reported Mondesi left the contest with a left hamstring issue. Previously, Mondesi had been on the injured list with an oblique injury.

The Royals have found their outfield.

Even though Jorge Soler is hurt, Kansas City has found their everyday outfield in Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor and Edward Olivares. The trio had solid games tonight against Pittsburgh. Combined, the three went 5-for-11 with one double and three RBIs. Olivares made some great plays in the field and on the basepaths and Andrew Benintendi continues to be the best hitter on the team. This combination of outfielders has been the best configuration to date.

May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
