Greinke, Royals Set to Square Off Against Diamondbacks

The Kansas City Royals had a rough series against the Minnesota Twins, and they'll look to get off on a better foot on Monday in the desert.



Kansas City got swept by its American League Central foes, and everything was capped off by a brutal 7-6 loss that saw one of the worst in-game collapses in franchise history. Despite getting a fantastic start from Brady Singer, the Royals' 6-0 lead through seven innings was squandered by the bullpen and with their backs against the wall in the bottom of the ninth, the club's bats couldn't get the job done.

May 22, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the 14-26 Royals are on the road and will face the 21-22 Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. This is a two-game set, and the pitching probables for tomorrow night's outing are Jonathan Heasley and Zac Gallen. After that, Kansas City gets a much-needed day off before facing the Twins yet again.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.48 ERA)

Arizona: RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B MJ Melendez (L) - C Carlos Santana (S) - DH Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B Kyle Isbel (L) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Royals reach 40-game mark in 2022 season

May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With their loss to Minnesota on Sunday, the Royals officially reached the all-important 40-game mark in 2022. This is the alleged benchmark at which president of baseball operations Dayton Moore has historically begun to consider making significant changes to the club's lineup, roster or coaching staff. The Royals' firing of hitting coach Terry Bradshaw came before that point, although such a disappointing record in relation to the general expectations for this season could lead to even more changes being on the horizon. If that's the case, Kansas City may be in the early stages of planning out some seismic shifts within the organization.

Zack Greinke still looking for first win this season

May 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) leaves the mound in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Greinke boasts a solid 3.48 ERA on the season, yet his record is 0-2. In his 2022 starts, the Royals haven't been able to provide him with much run support whatsoever. His season-high in earned runs allowed is five and in every other outing this year, he's surrendered three or fewer. Currently on a three-game no-decision streak, Greinke will once again look to snag a win this time around. The Diamondbacks' lineup is able to be had — as is their Monday starter — so perhaps something big is in store for both the Royals and their ace in game one of an abbreviated series against Greinke's former team.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:40 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.