Kansas Legislature Passes Bill Potentially Funding New Royals Stadium
In a landmark decision, the Kansas Legislature has passed a bill that could pave the way for a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals. The legislation, which received bipartisan support, expands a state incentive program to entice the Royals, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, to potentially move their stadiums to the Kansas side of the border.
"We're grateful to the Kansas Legislature for today's bipartisan action that gives the state a pragmatic tool in which to achieve its economic development goals," the Royals said in a statement following the vote. "The Kansas City Royals look forward to additional conversations as we evaluate where we will play baseball in the future. We will always prioritize the best interests of our fans, associates, and taxpayers in this process."
The legislation followed a decision by Jackson County voters in Missouri to reject a stadium sales tax in April. The tax would have relocated the Royals to downtown Kansas City while keeping them within the county. With the decision, Kansas has emerged as a serious contender for the teams' future home.
Both the Royals and Chiefs had expressed their intention to explore all options following the failed stadium tax vote. Now, with the passage of this bill, they can begin exploring potential locations as they determine their next steps. However, Missouri leaders have indicated that they hope to continue negotiations with the teams to keep them in the state.
"Kansas City and the State of Missouri will continue their ongoing negotiations with team leaders to keep the teams in the city and state that have welcomed, funded, and supported the success of both teams since the 1960s," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "Today's vote regrettably restarts the Missouri-Kansas incentive border war, creating leverage for the teams but injecting even greater uncertainty into the regional stadium conversation."
The legislation allows Kansas to potentially issue Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) bonds to cover up to 70% of the cost for stadiums for either or both teams, an increase from the current 50% limit. Estimates indicate that a new Chiefs stadium might cost at least $2 billion, while a new Royals stadium could surpass $1.5 billion.
Critics of the plan argue that stadiums often fail to generate enough revenue to justify the public funds they receive. However, proponents, including Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Stilwell Republican, see the move as a necessary investment in the future of Kansas City.
"Are you going to step up today and take a leap of faith and make this happen – keep them in the metroplex and bring money to Kansas?" Tarwater told lawmakers.
The teams' leases at the Truman Sports Complex, where Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium currently reside, do not expire until 2031, meaning they will continue playing there for several more years.
Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, is expected to sign the legislation into law, setting the stage for a potential showdown between Kansas and Missouri over the future of their beloved sports teams.
