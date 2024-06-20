Inside The Royals

Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics (Game Two)

The Royals look to bounce back after a 7-5 loss in game one on Tuesday.

Jun 18, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals pitching coach Brian Sweeney (85) visits the mound to speak with the infield players during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Jun 18, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals pitching coach Brian Sweeney (85) visits the mound to speak with the infield players during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. / © Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday night, the Kansas City Royals (41-33) will face the Oakland Athletics (27-48) at the Oakland Coliseum for game two of a three game set. The game is scheduled for 8:40 PM CDT and will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Kansas City and NBCSCA.

The Royals will start left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans, who has a 4-4 record with a 3.14 ERA and 102 strikeouts this season. Ragans has been a consistent performer on the mound and will look to lead Kansas City to victory.

The Athletics will counter with right-handed pitcher Luis Medina. Medina, still seeking his first win of the season, has a 0-2 record with a 5.87 ERA and 10 strikeouts. He will aim to turn his season around with a strong performance against the Royals.

  • First pitch is slated for 8:40 p.m. CT.

