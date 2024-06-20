Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics (Game Two)
On Wednesday night, the Kansas City Royals (41-33) will face the Oakland Athletics (27-48) at the Oakland Coliseum for game two of a three game set. The game is scheduled for 8:40 PM CDT and will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Kansas City and NBCSCA.
The Royals will start left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans, who has a 4-4 record with a 3.14 ERA and 102 strikeouts this season. Ragans has been a consistent performer on the mound and will look to lead Kansas City to victory.
The Athletics will counter with right-handed pitcher Luis Medina. Medina, still seeking his first win of the season, has a 0-2 record with a 5.87 ERA and 10 strikeouts. He will aim to turn his season around with a strong performance against the Royals.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- First pitch is slated for 8:40 p.m. CT.
