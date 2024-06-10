Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees (Game One)
On Monday, after winning two of three against the Mariners, the Royals remain at home for a four-game series against the AL-leading Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals, currently four games back of the Guardians in the AL Central, are comfortably positioned in the second wild card spot. A series victory against the Yankees could be massive for their postseason aspirations. In tonight's 7:10 p.m. CT matchup, New York's Carlos Rodon (8-2, 3.08 ERA) faces Kansas City's Seth Lugo (9-1, 2.13 ERA). Fans can watch the game on MLB.TV or Fubo TV.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Current Score — E2: Yankees 2, Royals 0.
Second Inning:
- The inning began with Jahmai Jones getting hit by a pitch and reaching first base, but an injury delay followed. Once play resumed, Jones attempted to steal second but was caught by catcher Freddy Fermin. Jose Trevino then hit a single to center fielder Garrett Hampson, but Oswaldo Cabrera grounded into a double play, with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throwing to first baseman Salvador Perez, getting Trevino at second and Cabrera at first on a close play, ending the Yankees' half. In the Royals' half, Nelson Velázquez flew out to right fielder Jahmai Jones. Nick Loftin was hit by a pitch, but Freddy Fermin grounded into a double play, ending the inning with no runs scored on either side.
First Inning:
- The inning kicked off with Juan Soto singling on a ground ball to center fielder Garrett Hampson. Following Soto, Gleyber Torres hit a line drive to right fielder Hunter Renfroe, advancing Soto to second base. Next up, Alex Verdugo delivered a single on a ground ball to left fielder Dairon Blanco. The ball was deflected by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., allowing Juan Soto to score and moving Gleyber Torres to third base. DJ LeMahieu then laid down a sacrifice bunt, which the pitcher Seth Lugo fielded and threw to first baseman Salvador Perez. This play brought Gleyber Torres home, adding another run to the Yankees' tally and advancing Verdugo to second base. Trent Grisham ended the Yankees' half of the inning by grounding out to first baseman Salvador Perez. In the Royals' half of the inning, they couldn't get anything going. Maikel Garcia lined out to right fielder Jahmai Jones for the first out. Bobby Witt Jr. then hit a sharp lineout to center fielder Trent Grisham, making it two outs. Finally, Salvador Perez grounded out to third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera, who threw to first baseman DJ LeMahieu, ending the inning with the Royals still scoreless. Yankees 2, Royals 0.
Pregame:
- Starting Lineups:
Royals
Yankees
Maikel Garcia
Anthony Volpe
Bobby Witt Jr.
Juan Soto
Salvador Perez
Gleyber Torres
Nelson Velazquez
Alex Verdugo
Nick Loftin
DJ LeMahieu
Freddy Fermin
Trent Grisham
Hunter Renfroe
Jahmai Jones
Dairon Blanco
Jose Trevino
Garrett Hampson
Oswaldo Cabrera
- First pitch fro Kansas City is slated for 7:10 p.m. CT.
