Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners (Game One)
On Friday, the Kansas City Royals (37-26) begin a three-game home series against the Seattle Mariners (36-28). The Royals, coming off a series split with the Guardians, aim to close the four-game gap in the AL Central. Southpaw Daniel Lynch IV, boasting a 1.50 ERA over just 12 innings this season, takes the mound for Kansas City.
Opposing Lynch is Mariners' right-hander Bryce Miller, who holds a 5-5 record with a solid 3.18 ERA. Seattle rides the momentum of a road series win against the Athletics and looks to strengthen their position in the AL West. Both teams are in tight divisional races, making this series crucial.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Starting Lineups:
Royals
Mariners
Maikel Garcia
J.P. Crawford
Bobby Witt Jr.
Dylan Moore
Vinnie Pasquantino
Julio Rodriguez
Salvador Perez
Ty France
Nelson Velazquez
Cal Raleigh
MJ Melendez
Mitch Garver
Hunter Renfroe
Mitch Haniger
Adam Frazier
Victor Robles
Kyle Isbel
Ryan Bliss
- First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. CT.