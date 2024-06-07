Inside The Royals

Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners (Game One)

After splitting a series with the Cleveland Guardians, the Royals return home to Kauffman Stadium for a three game set with the Mariners.

Mathey Gibson

On Friday, the Kansas City Royals (37-26) begin a three-game home series against the Seattle Mariners (36-28). The Royals, coming off a series split with the Guardians, aim to close the four-game gap in the AL Central. Southpaw Daniel Lynch IV, boasting a 1.50 ERA over just 12 innings this season, takes the mound for Kansas City.

Opposing Lynch is Mariners' right-hander Bryce Miller, who holds a 5-5 record with a solid 3.18 ERA. Seattle rides the momentum of a road series win against the Athletics and looks to strengthen their position in the AL West. Both teams are in tight divisional races, making this series crucial.

Live Updates:

(most recent at the top)

Pregame:

  • Starting Lineups:

Royals

Mariners

Maikel Garcia

J.P. Crawford

Bobby Witt Jr.

Dylan Moore

Vinnie Pasquantino

Julio Rodriguez

Salvador Perez

Ty France

Nelson Velazquez

Cal Raleigh

MJ Melendez

Mitch Garver

Hunter Renfroe

Mitch Haniger

Adam Frazier

Victor Robles

Kyle Isbel

Ryan Bliss

  • First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. CT.
