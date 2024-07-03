Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Game Two)
The Kansas City Royals (47-40) are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays (43-42) at Kauffman Stadium in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The Royals, currently holding a strong record, will look to extend their recent successes against the Rays, who are also fighting for a playoff spot. The Royals took game one on Tuesday with a 5-1 victory.
Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Royals, bringing a 4-6 record with a solid 3.91 ERA and 67 strikeouts. Wacha's experience and ability to control the game will be crucial as the Royals aim to continue their winning streak.
Ryan Pepiot will start for the Rays, boasting a 4-4 record with a 4.40 ERA and 83 strikeouts. Pepiot will be looking to stifle the Royals' offense and help the Rays secure a crucial road victory.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Second Inning:
- Michael Wacha worked around some trouble this inning. Amed Rosario reached second base on a throwing error by third baseman Nick Loftin. However, Josh Lowe couldn't capitalize and struck out swinging. Jose Siri grounded out to first, moving Rosario to third, but José Caballero's lineout to third baseman Nick Loftin ended the threat.
First Inning:
- Rays got on the board early thanks to Isaac Paredes. He launched his 14th home run of the season with a fly ball to left field, giving Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead. After that, the Royals' pitcher Michael Wacha settled down, getting Yandy Díaz to ground out to third and then striking out Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena swinging to end the inning.
- The Royals had a quick inning at the plate. Maikel Garcia started by flying out to right fielder Josh Lowe. Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a lineout to second baseman Brandon Lowe, and Vinnie Pasquantino ended the inning with a flyout to center fielder Jose Siri.
Pregame:
- First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. CT.
