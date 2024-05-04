Royals vs Rangers: Live Updates, May 4, 2024
The Royals managed to steal the first game of the series from the defending champions behind Brady Singer's quality start.
The Royals will look to build off of the success of last night, picking up a win off of the Rangers bullpen. Though they came away with the win, the Royals will want to get the offense started earlier and more consistently throughout this game. After not scoring until the fifth inning last night, and picking up six of their seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Royals can't rely on single-inning explosions to win games going forward.
How It Happened:
9:00 p.m. - The Royals fail to improve the final score in the end of the game. Though it would have been almost impossible to mount a comeback. 15-4 Rangers
8:54 p.m. - When it rains, it pours, and the Rangers are pouring it on the Royals. Tavaras, Semien, and Duran all pick up RBI's against Matt Sauer as he allows five runs in the ninth inning to turn the defecit from bad to worse. 15-4 Rangers
8:48 p.m. - The Rangers weren't done adding runs for insurance, putting 2 more runs on the board with a Josh Smith RBI triple and a Tyler Janikowski RBI single (Janikowski pinch hit for Wyatt Langford). 12-4 Rangers
8:38 p.m. - The Royals drive in a run in the bottom of the eigth inning off a Garrett Hampson single. Looks too little-too late for the Royals as they enter the ninth inning with a six run defecit. 10-4 Rangers
8:12 p.m. - As soon as it seemed like the Royals were gaining some momentum the Rangers strike again. In his second appearance for the Royals, Connor Selby allows two hits, two walks, and three runs. Two of those runs scored from a wild pitch and error by Salvador Perez on an attempted caught stealing. The Rangers reclaim their largest lead of the night. 10-3 Rangers
7:50 p.m. - The Royals are trying their hardest to claw their way back into the game. Bobby Witt Jr led the attack with a walk and a stolen base to get the Royals started. Vinnie Pasquantino drove Witt Jr home with a single, before Massey drive Pasquantino to second with a single of his own. Both runners were advanced a base on a wild pitch with only one out. Unfortunately for the Royals, that would be their last successful offense of the inning as the next two batters would go down without a fight. Rangers 7-3
7:30 p.m. - The Royals find their first offense of the night as three hits turn into two runs with a Hunter Renfroe single to score Michael Massey and Nelson Velazquez. Kyle Isbel managed a walk before Garcia grounded out. Nonetheless, the Royals find their offense of the game. 7-2 Rangers
7:15 p.m. - Any offense that the Royals can get going is quickly fizzling right after. The Royals picked up their first baserunner of the night before Vinnie Pasquantino hit into an inning ending double play. 7-0 Rangers
7:05 p.m. - Wacha got relieved in the top of the fourth after Nathaniel Lowe's single, Tyler Duffey allowed one more run on an Adolis Garcia single before he finished off the inning. 7-0 Rangers
7:00 p.m. - Wacha continues to play with fire even after getting burned, allowing three straight singles before Nathaniel Lowe would blow the game open with a two-run single. The Royals can't afford to continue their slow night on offense if they want to stay relatively in this one. 6-0 Rangers
6:40 p.m. - Micahel Wacha is struggling right now, allowing two singles before Evan Carter would hit a two-RBI triple. Wacha did strike out Josh Smith to end the inning, but not before a wild pitch brought Carter home from third to extend the lead further. 4-0 Rangers
6:34 p.m. - The Royals have gotten back to the early offensive struggles of yesterday so far, bringing up six batters for six straight outs. 1-0 Rangers
6:14 p.m. - The Rangers strike first and quickly in the top of the first inning, bringing home Corey Seager with an Adolis Garcia sacrifice fly to center field before being put away. 1-0 Rangers
6:10 p.m. - The game is underway as Wacha strikes out the very first batter of the night.
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Michael Wacha (1-3, 4.24 ERA)
TEX - Dane Dunning (3-2, 4.13 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (3B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Michael Massey (2B) 6. Nelson Velazquez (DH) 7. MJ Melendez (LF) 8. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
TEX: 1. Marcus Semien (2B) 2. Corey Seager (SS) 3. Nathaniel Lowe (1B) 4. Adolis Garcia (DH) 5. Evan Carter (RF) 6. Josh Smith (3B) 7. Wyatt Langford (LF) 8. Jonah Heim (C) 9. Leody Tavaras (CF)
