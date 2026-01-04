Royals Announce Matt Quatraro News Ahead Of Pivotal 2026 Season

After a disappointing 2025 season, the Kansas City Royals were at an interesting inflection point as a franchise.

The Royals' goal these days is clearly to compete for the playoffs, but without the financial resources to spend big in free agency, they've only made marginal additions to bolster the roster. However, on Sunday, they made a move that proved they believe in their current direction.

The club announced on social media that manager Matt Quatraro had been extended for three seasons, plus a club option for 2030.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Matt Quatraro gets stamp of approval from ownership, J.J. Picollo

Jun 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) looks on before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In three seasons as Royals manager, Quatraro has overseen a 224-462 record (.461 winning percentage), but they've gone 168-156 in the last two seasons. Kansas City made its first playoff appearance in nine years in 2024, and they'll be gunning for a return to October baseball in the new year.

According to Elias and MLB.com's Anne Rogers, the 2024 Royals were just the third team in Major League Baseball history to make the playoffs the year after a 100-loss season. Turning things around was impressive, but the Royals face a much different challenge these days.

All over the American League, teams have been making huge additions this offseason. The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, two teams the Royals beat out for playoff spots in 2024, have added stars Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras.

In the Royals' own division, however, the landscape has remained largely the same, as the main stories have been the Chicago White Sox making some additions for once, and the Detroit Tigers mulling how seriously to consider Tarik Skubal trades.

Quatraro has done an excellent job juggling lineups with less talent than his opponents, and his management of the pitching staff, especially bullpen decisions, has been impressive. This Royals team gets a lot of mileage out of its talent.

Now with as much continuity as a manager could ask for, Quatraro and his staff will be laser-focused on building a playoff contender for the upcoming campaign.

More MLB: Former LSU Star Signs With Royals After Unexpected Position Change