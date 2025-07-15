$11.5 Million Ex-Royals Slugger Listed As All-Star Likely To Be Traded
The Kansas City Royals had a disappointing first half of the 2025 season, going 47-50 in their first 97 games after winning 86 games in 2024 and securing a Wild Card spot.
Entering the second half of the season, they are 12 games back in the American League Central and 4 1/2 back in the Wild Card race. They could end up being sellers at the trade deadline if they can't turn their season around.
The deadline will surely be interesting, as plenty of players are on the trading block. Former Royals slugger Ryan O'Hearn is having a big season with the Baltimore Orioles, and Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed him as one of the most likely players to be traded.
"They're thus in prime position to cut their losses at the deadline, and trade chips don't come much more obvious than Ryan O'Hearn. He's a pending free agent who has 'sell high' written all over him," Rymer wrote.
O'Hearn has cooled off a little since late May, but he's still hitting .286/.382/.458 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, a 1.7 WAR and an .840 OPS. The veteran slugger began his career with the Royals back in 2018 and was with the team until 2022.
The slugger earned his first All-Star nod this season and has put up some solid numbers this season. The Royals are in need of a bat, so perhaps they could look into a reunion with their former slugger.
We'll see where O'Hearn lands at the deadline.
