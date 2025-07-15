Blue Jays Predicted To Land Royals Ace In Trade Deadline Game-Changer
It's white knuckle time for the Kansas City Royals over the next two weeks.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Royals have only 12 games before the trade deadline. At 47-50, they're 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot, and depending on how that margin changes, they have a crucial decision to make.
Is starting pitcher Seth Lugo staying? Or is it better to trade him to a more viable contender ahead of his impending free agency and grab some young position players that the Royals' lineup could sorely use?
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut believes the Royals are best served doing the latter. And he has a contender in mind that would require Lugo updating his passport.
On Monday, Johnson predicted that Lugo would be traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently lead the brutally competitive American League East, ahead of the Jul. 31 deadline.
"It’s remarkable that the Toronto Blue Jays are leading the AL East this season, considering their pitching issues," Johnson wrote. "At the All-Star Break, Toronto ranked 25th in rotation ERA and 18th in quality starts.
"Seth Lugo would be a perfect addition to the Blue Jays’ rotation. He has been outstanding this season, consistently limiting hits and keeping runners off base. While his player option for 2026 effectively makes him a half-season rental, this is the caliber of front-line starter Toronto’s front office should go all out for."
The 35-year-old Lugo has a 2.67 ERA through 17 starts, striking out 88 batters in 101 innings. He'd instantly become the best starter available if the Royals decided to put him on the market.
That's not to say Kansas City is definitively better off moving him, because you never know how long a playoff window will be as a small-market team. But it's not unreasonable to predict at this point based on how the season has gone.
More MLB: Royals Linked To $50 Million Slumping All-Star As Trade Deadline Nears