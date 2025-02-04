3 Last-Minute Free Agents Who Could Fill Royals' Biggest Need For 2025 Season
With Spring Training just around the corner, the Kansas City Royals still have an obvious roster need to address.
The Royals' outfield was their weakest point in 2024, but so far, the only potential fix they've found to that problem is to put Jonathan India or Michael Massey in left field. For a team with aspirations of winning a pennant, that's not an acceptable solution.
Given the way general manager J.J. Picollo has been talking of late, it doesn't seem as though any more big-name free agents are going to be walking in the door. But if the Royals were willing to offer three years to Anthony Santander, can't they muster a one-year deal for a sturdy veteran?
Here, then, are three remaining outfield bats that could make sense for the Royals on one-year contracts for the 2025 season:
Alex Verdugo (former team: New York Yankees)
Before the 2024 season, it would have been a stretch to think Verdugo could be available on a one-year deal as a free agent, as he'd mostly proven to be an above-average hitter and defender in his four years with the Boston Red Sox. His stock took a big hit in his one season as a Yankee, though.
With a career-worst .647 OPS in his age-28 season, Verdugo put himself in a bad spot heading into free agency. He's just looking for a shot to prove he belongs as a full-time starter, and if he rebounds to the .761 OPS he averaged in Boston, he'll be a quality addition on both sides of the ball.
Randal Grichuk (former team: Arizona Diamondbacks)
Of the three names on this list, Grichuk had by far the best offensive season. He slashed an impressive .291/.348/.528 on the highest-scoring team in the game, arguably having his best year in his 11th season in the big leagues.
So why is Grichuk still available, then? Well, he's 33, is mainly considered a platoon player (on the short side of the platoon, doing most of his damage against lefties), and 2024 is a bit of an outlier on his baseball card. But if he can repeat that success, he'll be a steal for whoever signs him.
UPDATE: Grichuk has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the Diamondbacks, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com
Harrison Bader (former team: New York Mets)
Bader is mainly a fit if the Royals decide Kyle Isbel hasn't done enough to retain the starting center field job, which would be a bit bold since Isbel had arguably a better season than Bader, who put up just a .657 OPS in his lone season with the Mets.
That being said, Bader has had above-average offensive seasons before, and at his best, he's been nearly a 4-WAR player, something the Royals could desperately use in their outfield. And with below-average gloves like MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe on the roster, there's always room for defense late in games.
More MLB: Royals Predicted To Trade For $7.8 Million Outfield Slugger: 'Has To Happen'