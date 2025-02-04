Royals Predicted To Trade For $7.8 Million Outfield Slugger: 'Has To Happen'
The Kansas City Royals have tried to find their solution to the offensive woes that are plaguing their outfield, but they haven't had much luck.
Whether it's been Anthony Santander, Jurickson Profar, or Teoscar Hernández, the Royals have come up empty thus far in free agency. Even if one of Jonathan India or Michael Massey becomes a corner outfielder this season, there will still be offensive shortcomings if the rest of the group performs as it did in 2024.
Could the Royals' last, best hope be a trade with an American League foe?
A name that has been in trade rumor circulation all winter is left fielder Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels, who hit 25 home runs during a solid 2024 campaign. Heading into his final year of team control on a last-place team, Ward should be a player the Angels are comfortable parting ways with.
In a recent Opening Day roster projection, Royals Review's Jeremy Greco proposed a hypothetical deal that would send Ward to Kansas City in exchange for relievers Hunter Harvey and Angel Zerpa, plus top catching prospect Carter Jensen.
"As things currently stand, the Royals have too many relievers and not enough places to put them and they need a bat. A trade has to happen," Greco wrote.
"I think what makes the most sense for Kansas City is Carter Jensen, Hunter Harvey, and Angel Zerpa to the Angels for Ward. I know that sounds a bit heavy, but the rumor has been the Angels are asking for a lot, and Baseball Trade Values indicates that’s a pretty fair deal."
Ward has quietly been a steady producer for the last four seasons, putting up OPS's between 105 and 134 each year. In 2024, he played a career-high 156 games and hit a career-high 25 home runs, racking up a solid .748 OPS.
Ward is making $7.825 million this season, which shouldn't be too much of a burden for the Royals even as they already project to have a higher payroll than they did in 2024. But whether they're willing to deplete their farm system and bullpen to acquire him remains to be seen.
