3 Most Likely Royals Players To Get Traded During 2025 MLB Season
No good Major League Baseball team ends the season with the same roster they had at the beginning.
As Opening Day approaches, the Kansas City Royals are a team full of hope for the future. Coming off a playoff berth in 2024, the young and talented Royals may be just a few pieces away from building a roster that can compete for a championship.
But between now and the July trade deadline, the Royals have plenty of potential weaknesses to solve. They're lacking offense from the corner outfield spots, don't have a guaranteed number-five starter, and like any team, could have a need for additional bullpen help.
Because parts in also necessitates parts out, it's worth examining who the Royals might have to spare from the major league roster if they make any noteworthy trades this season. Here are the three most likely candidates:
INF Maikel Garcia
The 24-year-old Garcia was a popular breakout candidate last season, but his offense actually took a step back, which prevented him from seizing control of a starting job entering 2025. While he's likely going to be the Opening Day third baseman, the Royals won't want him in the playoff lineup unless he shows major improvement.
But while his .281 on-base percentage is a detractor, plenty of contending teams would love to have a player with Garcia's athleticism and defensive versatility playing a utility role. He could be part of a package to land a more reliable veteran bat, or even a top outfield prospect close to the big leagues.
RP Angel Zerpa
Zerpa was the Royals' go-to lefty reliever for much of the 2024 season, making 60 appearances and pitching to a 3.86 ERA. He's only 25, and won't be a free agent for four more seasons. So why would the Royals consider trading him away?
Well, there aren't a ton of exciting pitching prospects in the Kansas City system, and if Kris Bubic moves back to the bullpen or another lefty steps up, Zerpa might be the one of most appealing arms Kansas City can offer that they won't completely regret losing.
RP Hunter Harvey
The Royals paid a premium price to land Harvey at last season's trade deadline, as top prospect Cayden Wallace looks like he could be the starting third baseman of the future for the Washington Nationals. But entering his final year of team control, the Royals could still move Harvey if he doesn't make himself indispensible to the 2025 roster.
With Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estévez slated for setup and closer duties, the Royals should have enough righties to get by. And so many teams will be desperate for relief help at the deadline that Kansas City may be able to get a decent prospect back for him should he prove expendable.
