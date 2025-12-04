Royals And Red Sox Linked In Potential Blockbuster All-Star Trade

The Kansas City Royals have been in need of a bat for quite some time, and there are plenty of options available on the trade market.

The Royals can essentially be ruled out of the mix for any of the top free agents such as Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still make a trade.

The Boston Red Sox have made Jarren Duran available in trade talks, and the Royals could be a good fit for the veteran outfielder. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed a possible blockbuster deal that sends Duran to Kansas City for left-hander Cole Ragans.

Could Royals Land Jarren Duran In One-For-One Swap?

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) smiles after getting hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Red Sox and Royals each have what the other side is looking for. Boston has a logjam of bats, while the Royals have a lot of pitching depth.

Unlike Kris Bubic, Ragans has three years left of club control, so he could appeal to Boston as they search for more pitching. Duran also has three years of club control remaining.

The Royals might not want to give up Ragans, however, as he is expected to be their ace again, but if they did trade him, they would still have Bubic, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Noah Cameron, which makes for a pretty solid rotation.

Perhaps then, the Royals could dive into the free agent market for a bargain arm to replace Ragans. But if they want to bring back the best possible bat, it may take them letting go of somebody like Ragans to get the potential deal done.

Duran would be a solid table setter for the Royals, could hit at the top of the lineup and provide solid defense out in left field, where the Royals need some help. In 2025, Duran hit .256/.332/.442 with 16 home runs, 84 RBI, a 4.7 WAR, 24 stolen bases and a .774 OPS, so he could also bring a little bit of power to Kansas City.

Kauffman Stadium’s dimensions could be good for him in terms of producing power, and he could give the lineup the boost they need to bounce back into contention in 2026.

It should be interesting to see if these teams decide to link up for a potential deal. They match up well as trade partners.

