Astros $16 Million Superstar Rumored To Be Available Tabbed As Ideal Royals Target
The Major League Baseball offseason has kicked into high gear, and the Kansas City Royals will now have to try to keep pace.
Last year, the Royals got most of their work done before the big signings started. This year, though they've made some big moves, they're still missing a key ingredient--a middle-of-the-order bat. And now that they're seeing the prices free agents are signing for, a trade might be their only solution.
Fortunately for the Royals (maybe), there's a new big name drawing speculation on the trade market. Houston Astros superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hits free agency after the 2025 season, was declared to be available by his own general manager Dana Brown.
To be fair, Brown only gave a noncommittal statement when specifically asked about Tucker's availability, saying anyone was available at this time of year. But shouldn't the Royals be all-in on acquiring Tucker if there's any chance they can do so?
Rachael Millanta of FanSided certainly believes so. Citing a projection that Tucker will make $16.7 million in arbitration this year, Millanta recently touted Tucker as a cost-effective way for the Royals to get the star they need in the middle of their order.
"While that's a substantially cheaper sum than any top bat the Royals would acquire out of free agency this winter, they'd have to put together a trade package that would appeal to the Astros," Millanta said.
"Tucker is an undeniable talent who would add power to the Royals as they look to push for another playoff berth. At the Winter Meetings this week, (general manager J.J.) Picollo should be actively investigating any reasonable way to get him to Kansas City."
Here's the problem: the Royals don't have a particularly deep farm system, with the notable exception of 2024 first-round pick Jac Caglianone, the two-way lefty star from Florida. The Astros' asking price would likely start with Caglianone, and end with several more top prospects that Kansas City may not even possess.
Landing Tucker would be monumental for the Royals, a move to take them from a fringe playoff team to a true contender. But it's going to cost a lot, and there are likely other teams better positioned to do it than Kansas City.
