Royals Named As 'Clear Fit' For Brewers $8 Million Superstar In Potential Blockbuster
The Kansas City Royals seem to be some of this winter's biggest players on the trade market, and one has to wonder if their work is just getting started.
Though it seems like an eternity ago in the wake of this weekend's Juan Soto madness, the Royals pulled off a trade to land new leadoff hitter Jonathan India barely two weeks back. As a small-market team, trades may be the continued focus for Kansas City to land other necessary upgrades.
The Royals' bullpen was one of their biggest overall weaknesses in 2024, as many veteran signings simply couldn't produce. The trade deadline acquisition of Lucas Erceg gave the Royals one new closer option, but the talent pool for high-leverage innings is awfully thin.
Enter Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers, who became one of baseball's best relief pitchers the minute he stepped on a big-league mound five years ago. With only one year remaining on his contract, and after the Brewers declined a $10.5 million club option, it's widely anticipated that Williams could get traded.
Though the Royals were more than pleased with Erceg's postseason performance, Williams would be a clear upgrade. Leo Morganstern of MLB Trade Rumors named the Royals among the teams who were "clear fits" for Williams if the Brewers decide to pull the trigger on moving him this winter.
"Lucas Erceg stepped up for the Royals after the trade deadline, putting up a 2.88 ERA over 25 innings and blossoming into the closer his new team desperately needed. Yet, Erceg’s success doesn’t mean the Royals can’t look for an upgrade at the back of the bullpen," Morganstern said.
"As dominant as he looked down the stretch in 2024, he’s hardly the most experienced or reliable arm... As the Royals look to compete for the AL Central title in 2025, a bona fide closer like Williams would make for a terrific addition to the squad."
Williams, 30, has a ridiculous 1.83 career ERA in 235 2/3 innings, striking out 375 batters. His trademark is his signature "Airbender" change-up that mystifies hitters with its devastating two-plane break, and he can blow the fastball by those hitters when they least expect it as well.
Though it would likely be expensive in terms of prospect capital, trading for Williams might be the Royals' most attainable path to a brand-new star closer in 2025. And in turn, that star closer might be the thing that catapults them to becoming title contenders.
