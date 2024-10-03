Astros' Justin Verlander Wants To Keep Pitching; Is He A Fit For Royals?
As the Kansas City Royals advance to the American League Division Series, it's obvious what got them to this point: starting pitching.
With breakout stars Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, and Brady Singer on their side, the Royals pulled off a stunning one-year turnaround. They became the first team ever to lose 100 games and then win a playoff series the following season (excluding the 2020 Miami Marlins in the shortened COVID season).
As free agency rapidly approaches, the Royals have to be thinking about who might be willing to join that rotation in 2025, especially with Wacha likely to opt out of his $16 million contract. And one surprise name who might be a fit is future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.
Verlander's Houston Astros were eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday with a 5-2 loss to his original team, the Detroit Tigers. After missing the postseason roster at the age of 41, coming off his worst season as a professional, one had to wonder if the aging ace was thinking about calling it a career.
However, in the wake of the loss, Verlander reaffirmed his desire to keep pitching in 2025.
“I do feel like I have a lot more to give pitching-wise. This year was a tough year, learned a lot from it," Verlander said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "But having an offseason to get things right, I definitely feel like I want to continue to pitch and compete. I’m not ready to step away yet.”
The 2024 season was not indicative of Verlander's lofty standards, particularly after suffering a neck injury early in the summer. He had a 5.48 ERA in 17 starts this season, including an 8.10 ERA in seven starts after returning from the injury in August.
When it comes to finding Verlander's next team, it's all about the fit. The highly decorated star has made all the money he could ever need. It's about chasing championships at this point, and putting himself in the best position to make it through a healthy season and pitch in October once more.
From that perspective, the Royals may well stand a chance at landing Verlander if they choose to pursue him. Their future looks as bright as anyone's, and taking down the New York Yankees on baseball's biggest stage would only further increase their appeal as an attractive free-agent destination.
Of course, the Royals also have to want Verlander for a deal to come together. They've done an excellent job this year at evaluating pitching talent, so it's reasonable to trust their judgment either way.
More MLB: Royals Veteran Predicted To Turn Down $16 Million, Making Reunion Difficult