Ex-Red Sox, Rangers Backstop Signs With Royals In Free Agency

The Kansas City Royals are suddenly beginning to stockpile minor-league catching talent in anticipation of needing some depth at Triple-A.

Earlier this week, Royals on SI chronicled Kansas City's minor-league deal for catcher Jorge Alfaro, a major league journeyman likely to begin the year at Triple-A. As it turns out, Alfaro wasn't the only catcher the Royals picked up in recent weeks.

According to the official transactions log of Major League Baseball, the Royals signed 28-year-old catcher Elih Marrero to a minor-league deal, which occurred on Dec. 29, but did not appear on the log for at least a week thereafter.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Royals' new catcher likely an organizational depth piece

Aug 13, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Tyler Tolbert (2) loses his helmet as he steals third base during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Marrero, who was an eighth-round pick for the Boston Red Sox in 2018, has 312 games worth of minor-league experience to his name. More than half of those games have come at the Double-A level, but he's reached Triple-A briefly in each of the last two years.

Marrero elected free agency at the end of 2024 and signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers. After riding the bench for most of the season in the Rangers organization (he only got into 20 games between Double-A and Triple-A), it's no surprise Marrero wanted a change of scenery.

To this point, Marrero sports a career .691 OPS in the minors, including a .672 OPS in 184 Double-A games. Unless he makes big strides with the bat in a short window, he probably won't have much of a chance to make it to the majors in Kansas City.

The Royals have Salvador Perez, the team captain, as the aging veteran starter behind the plate. Rookie Carter Jensen, who burst onto the scene as a top prospect this past season, then shined in his brief September debut.

In all likelihood, the signings of Alfaro and Marrero are good news for Jensen making the major league roster out of spring training. Mitchell won't likely debut in Triple-A until later this year, so the Royals will need catchers to help log innings at that level in the meantime.

More MLB: Royals Commit Unforced Errors With Kris Bubic, Vinnie Pasquantino