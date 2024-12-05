Blue Jays $150 Million Aging Superstar Tabbed As Royals Blockbuster Trade Target
An obvious goal for the Kansas City Royals this winter is to improve the outfield, but we don't yet know what shape that will take.
In 2024, the Royals' outfield was, in a word, bad. The lack of offensive production from MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Dairon Blanco, and others made it necessary to claim Tommy Pham off waivers to be the club's leadoff hitter in the playoffs, which doesn't exactly scream "Murderers' Row."
Free agency is always an option, but the Royals seem to be going the trade route to pursue offense this winter. They got their new leadoff hitter via trade in second baseman Jonathan India, and soon, they could look to do the same for a new outfield bat.
If the Royals are looking to take a swing, they could call up north to the Toronto Blue Jays and see if there's any way to shed some salary from the contract of a very expensive aging star.
George Springer, who has two years left on the six-year, $150 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays, could be moved if Toronto wants to get their younger hitters more playing time. Max Rieper of Royals Review recently named Springer as a possible trade candidate for Kansas City this winter.
"George Springer has not been involved in any trade rumors, but the Blue Jays may be transitioning to a younger team and he is 35 years old on a large multi-year deal. This year was his first season with an OPS+ below 100, as he hit just .220/.303/.371 with 19 home runs in 145 games," Rieper said.
"He can still run, stealing 16 bases in 17 tries, but is a below-average defender in right field. Springer will make just over $48 million over the next two years, but it remains to be seen how much he has left in the tank."
Springer has steadily declined offensively throughout his four-year Blue Jays tenure, dropping from a 132 OPS+ in 2021 to a 92 OPS+ this past season. However, there were still hot stretches mixed into a frigid season, and there's a chance getting out of Toronto could help Springer rediscover his swing.
Kansas City wouldn't be willing to take on Springer's full salary, no matter how much they may like him as a hitter. But if Toronto is desperate to be rid of the four-time All-Star, there could be a world where the Royals get a high-upside bat for a discounted salary and minimal prospect capital in return.
