Braves Could Cut Ties With $65 Million Slugger In Royals Trade
How are the Kansas City Royals going to approach the trade deadline?
The Royals entered Sunday with a 38-39 record, 1.5 games back of the third spot in the American League Wild Card race.
If Kansas City decides to keep pushing for the postseason and buys at the deadline, it'll need to shop for a proven power bat to bolster an offense that has struggled.
General manager J.J. Picollo has shown a willingness to make aggressive moves, and the Royals could target a high-impact player from a team looking to pivot.
One potential trade partner is the Atlanta Braves, a club wrestling with an inconsistent 2025 campaign. According to MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan, the Braves’ front office is navigating a complex situation and might be willing to move a three-time All-Star slugger.
The Royals should take note.
"In a recent radio appearance, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was adamant that the club is not trading reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale under any circumstances," Harrigan wrote.
"However, he did leave open the possibility of a Trade Deadline sale if things go further south between now and late July. With superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. quickly regaining his MVP form in his return from his second ACL tear and ace pitcher Spencer Strider starting to look like his old self after undergoing right elbow surgery last year, the Braves have the pieces in place to make a run. But this is also a team that has put together two separate seven-game losing streaks this season and just lost Sale to a fractured left rib cage, so another prolonged skid can’t be ruled out."
"We could see Atlanta trade away its pending free agents," Harrigan continued. "(Marcell) Ozuna is by far the best player on that short list ... While Ozuna’s power numbers have dropped off in 2025, he’s still reaching base at a .379 clip. He’s also not far removed from producing 79 homers and a .552 slugging percentage across 2023-24, making him an appealing middle-of-the-order bat for contending teams in need of offensive reinforcements."
Ozuna would be the perfect fit for Kansas City as the club seeks to reinvigorate it's plate production.
Picollo’s ability to seize this opportunity could redefine Kansas City’s 2025 postseason hopes, provided the Braves are open to moving Ozuna.
