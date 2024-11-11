Cardinals $3 Million On-Base Machine Named As Blockbuster Royals Trade Candidate
The Kansas City Royals desperately need some support for Bobby Witt Jr.
The Royals' 24-year-old superstar shortstop lit Major League Baseball on fire in 2024, dragging Kansas City to the playoffs in the process. But far too often, the Royals sank or swim based on Witt's performance at the plate, with no one in the lineup to get on base in front of him.
The Royals were one of the worst teams in baseball at getting the leadoff runner on base, and in general, their outfield was far below average offensively. One possible solution could be to check in with their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, about one of their fan-favorite outfielders.
The Cardinals look to be entering a rebuild, and they have had a long track record of trading outfielders before they reach free agency. Max Rieper of Royals Review named St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar as a potential Royals trade target this winter in a recent article.
"I don’t think the odds are high the Cardinals will trade Nootbaar, but they are undergoing some sort of rebuild and if they decide to tear it all down, the 27-year outfielder could net them a solid haul. He has the sixth-best walk rate among all hitters over the past three seasons and he just posted the lowest strikeout rate of his career (19.5 percent)," Rieper said.
"His power is a bit underwhelming for a corner outfielder, but he’s a solid defender and can run a bit on the bases. The left-handed hitter wouldn’t be eligible for free agency until after 2027, making it more likely the Cardinals hang onto him unless they are blown away by an offer."
Nootbaar isn't exactly a superstar, having posted 7.5 WAR in his four-year career, but he's proven to be elite at drawing walks, which would make him the perfect leadoff hitter to put in front of Witt. His defensive versatility is also huge, as the Royals are a team that platoons their outfielders frequently.
It might be a long shot, but there's plenty to be gained from checking in with the Cardinals about Nootbaar's availability. Even if a trade can't be agreed upon now, there's a chance St. Louis could be more motivated to sell if their younger outfielders develop quickly.
More MLB: Yankees Polarizing Superstar Linked To Royals On Possible $65 Million Contract