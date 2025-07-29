Inside The Royals

Cardinals-Royals Trade Idea Ships Intriguing 30-Year-Old Journeyman To KC

The call is coming from in-state?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Suddenly, the Kansas City Royals need more pitching.

Kris Bubic's season-ending rotator cuff strain is a brutal blow at a time when the Royals are trying to get back in the playoff race. Thank goodness the Royals didn't trade Seth Lugo, but they still have a 45-year-old Rich Hill in their rotation for the foreseeable future.

It's hard to justify trading for a big-league starter given the Royals' positioning in the standings and the fact that they just extended Lugo. But perhaps there's a last-minute trade to be made to give the Royals some rotation depth on the cheap.

On Tuesday, FanSided's Jacob Milham suggested that St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A right-hander Curtis Taylor could be a strong fit for the Royals ahead of the Thursday trade deadline.

"The Canadian right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in early February, hoping to carve out another shot in a big-league system. Once strictly a reliever, Taylor is now being stretched out as a starter in Triple-A Memphis with surprising success—enough that Kansas City should be eyeing their in-state rivals for a rare midseason trade," wrote Milham.

"There are real reasons to like Taylor as a spot starter or multi-inning reliever. Unless the Cardinals have late-blooming rotation hopes for him, trading Taylor now could be a smart move for both clubs."

Taylor, 30, is the definition of a journeyman. He's pitched in seven major league organizations since he was drafted in 2016 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. But this season, he's been excellent in Triple-A for St. Louis, posting a 3.16 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 91 innings.

There's no real evidence Taylor is being shopped, but anyone who's 30 and never made a big-league appearance figures to be available for the right price. The real question is whether or not the Royals have identified him a fit, rather than Milham alone.

