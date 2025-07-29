Is Royals 28-Year-Old Starter 'In Danger' With Trade Deadline Approaching?
The Kansas City Royals are a confusing team in 2025, but that's largely because they can't develop any consistency on the field.
Coming off a playoff berth in 2024, the Royals had high hopes of returning to October. Their outfield, which has been the worst in the big leagues, has played an outsized role in their sub-.500 record to this point.
Already, the Royals have made two outfield-related trade acquisitions, bringing in left fielder Randal Grichuk and utility man Adam Frazier. Could a new center fielder be next?
If so, Kyle Isbel's starting job could be in jeopardy, and it would be hard to argue against his removal at this stage.
On Monday, Caleb Moody of FanSided speculated that Isbel was "in danger" of losing his starting role as the Royals pursue last-minute upgrades ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
"Isbel is certainly a confusing case for the Royals. While there's no denying, he's not a great hitter - as his 73 wRC+ has proved this season - he always seems to find away to do just enough to make his everyday inclusion in the lineup out in center not an egregious misstep," wrote Moody.
"With some improvements potentially on the market such as Minnesota's Harrison Bader, or even to a greater degree Boston's Jarren Duran - whom they've been linked to already this summer and has some games in center under his belt this season as well - the opportunity is there for the Royals brass to get a better bat in center."
Isbel is a useful player to have on a roster, but he's proving he can't be counted on to help the offense. You want him tracking down balls in center field, but not in starts against left-handed pitchers, and possibily in more of a full-time bench role someday soon.
Even if a Duran trade is likely off the table with Boston playing center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela at second base, the Royals have to keep pushing for lineup improvements if they want a shot at the playoffs. Maybe that's Bader, or even Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles if the price is reasonable.
Isbel hasn't done enough as a big-leaguer to guarantee his spot lasts beyond the trade deadline in any given season. If he does keep that spot, he should feel extremely fortunate.
