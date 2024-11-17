Cardinals Third Baseman Listed As Possible Trade Fit For Royals
The Kansas City Royals put together an impressive 2024 season, improving drastically from a 106-loss campaign in 2023 to win 86 games during the regular season and snatch the second American League Wild Card spot.
After losing the ALDS to the eventual AL champion New York Yankees, they have some work to do. The future is bright, but it was their pitching that carried them in 2024. The offense left a little to be desired.
To address this, the Royals could dive into the free agent market or potentially make a trade. Jacob Milham of FanSided suggests that the Royals could target Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals
"If the Royals want to make a sure-fire improvement at the hot corner and make a big splash, could they target third baseman Nolan Arenado?" Milham wrote.
"Arenado wouldn’t come cheap, but his contract isn’t an unmanageable burden. The 33-year-old is under contract for three more seasons, with $74 million owed during that span. Thanks to the Rockies covering $5 million annually in 2025 and 2026, St. Louis is responsible for $64 million — about $20 million per year. By modern MLB standards, that’s a fair price for a star at his position, even one past his prime. The Cardinals could sweeten the deal by absorbing more of Arenado’s contract, but that would likely require the acquiring team to part with more prospect capital."
Arenado could fill the Royals needs at third base. They also could be able to have the Cardinals eat some of the remaining money on his contract. He brings power from the right side of the plate and also could help the Royals remain a perennial postseason contender for the remaining years of his contract.
We'll see if the Royals make a play for him.
More MLB: Royals Talking With Reds About Blockbuster For Ex-Rookie Of The Year, Per Insider