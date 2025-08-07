Cole Ragans Update: Royals Officials 'Expressing Optimism' For 2025 Return
The Kansas City Royals' projected ace for the 2025 season has instead been missing in action for months.
Left-hander Cole Ragans didn't get off to the start he wanted this season, but he was striking out a ton of batters. Then, the injury concerns began, the most notable of which was the rotator cuff strain that put him on the injured list in June.
As Ragans tries to rehab his shoulder in time to make a return to the mound before season's end, Royals reporter Anne Rogers of MLB.com had some insights to share on Wednesday regarding the team's state of mind about the lefty.
Royals officials' thoughts on Cole Ragans' chances to return
Rogers said Ragans is getting close to throwing off a mound, and though there are still many hurdles to clear, the Royals still believe he has a good shot at making it back.
"Team officials continue to express their optimism that Ragans will return this year. It's still going to be a bit, though, because Ragans has to go through a full build up -- bullpens, live BPs, and then a rehab assignment. The season schedule is definitely going to come into play here as they map out that return," wrote Rogers.
"I'll say this, too: given the nature of the injury and what Ragans means to this team now and in the future, they are not going to push him back before he's ready. This is about the long-term plan -- they need him healthy and pitching like he did last year for many years to come."
Ragans, who signed a three-year, $13.25 million contract this offseason to buy out his first two years of arbitration, had two Tommy John surgeries while he was a prospect coming up in the Texas Rangers' system.
The lefty has been dominant on the whole since arriving in a 2023 trade for reliever Aroldis Chapman, posting a 3.35 ERA in 54 starts and punching out 388 batters. He also made the American League All-Star team last year, finishing fourth in Cy Young voting.
At age 27, Ragans still has a lot of time left to make an impact for these Royals. Sure, they hope it will be this season, but with the team hovering around .500, it's not worth taking the chance on skipping a single step in the rehab process.
