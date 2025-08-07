Royals Insider Shares Clubhouse Reaction To Trading Away Popular Backstop
As the dust has settled over the last week, it's hard not to be impressed by the Kansas City Royals' decisive moves at the trade deadline.
The Royals grabbed veteran role players in Adam Frazier, Randal Grichuk, and Mike Yastrzemski (who has been particularly excellent so far). They also shored up their injury-laden pitching staff with the acquisitions of Ryan Bergert and Bailey Falter. And it hardly cost them anything - except an immensely popular catcher.
Freddy Fermin, who was traded to the San Diego Padres for Bergert and Stephen Kolek, a righty who the Royals sent to the minors upon acquiring him, was undoubtedly a tough loss for Kansas City players to stomach.
Royals insider shares team's reaction to Freddy Fermin trade
Fermin, who was splitting time evenly with Salvador Perez behind the plate, was by no means a world-beater. But the 30-year-old, who first arrived in Kansas City back in 2022, had become a favorite both among players in the clubhouse and the Royals fan base.
On Wednesday, Royals insider Anne Rogers of MLB.com was asked about how the clubhouse responded to the organization trading away the immensely popular Fermin, who has quickly become the primary starter in San Diego.
"Trading Freddy was hard for everyone involved. In the clubhouse, there was a mix of sadness of having to say goodbye while understanding the move and that this is a business. I also think there was a lot of excitement about what it means for Freddy: Going to San Diego means he's going to get a chance to be a starting catcher, addressing what was a major weakness for the Padres," Rogers wrote.
"It says a lot about Freddy's growth, as well as the mentorship of Salvador Perez and bench coach Paul Hoover, that the Padres were targeting Freddy and gave up what they did for him. There's no doubt the clubhouse misses him, though."
Both Fermin and Bergert are off to strong starts. The former is 4-for-12 in his first four games as a Padre, while the latter pitched 5 2/3 very good innings in a hard-luck loss against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
The Royals' two top prospects right now are also catchers, Blake Mitchell and Carter Jensen. That had to weigh heavily in the decision to move on from Fermin, because it was unlikely he would play a big role once the youngsters arrive.
