Could Royals Target $36 Million Gold Glover To Fill Hole In Infield?
The Kansas City Royals have gone quiet in the month of December after making some noise in November. They re-signed Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and traded for Jonathan India.
However, there hasn't been move movement in the month of December. They could use a little bit of help on the offensive side, even after acquiring India from the Cincinnati Reds.
They may not be going for a big bat, but there are players out on the open market that could help them as they try to return to the postseason in 2025.
Perhaps Ha-Seong Kim could be a fit. The Athletic lists him as one of the top remaining free agents.
"September shoulder surgery came at the worst possible time for Kim, who was unavailable to the Padres in the playoffs and now has a big question mark attached to his free agency. He’s unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, and any loss of arm strength would put a dent in his value. At 29 years old, Kim is young enough to secure a multi-year deal as the second-best shortstop on the market behind Willy Adames."
With Willy Adames now signed, Kim might be the best available shortstop in free agency. He shouldn't be too expensive, even for a team like the Royals. Kansas City spent money last winter on value free agents, and Kim could be another player that might give them good value.
At his best, he does provide a little bit of power from the right side of the plate, which could benefit the Royals in 2025.
