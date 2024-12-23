Mets-Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Swaps Versatile Speedster, Former Top Prospect
Do the Kansas City Royals have any more trades up their sleeve this winter?
It's been a quiet month of December for the Royals, as the Winter Meetings came and went without any consequential new signings. Kansas City's projected payroll is already right up against the number they put forth in 2024, so there's likely not another big expenditure coming.
However, trades are certainly still on the table, as the Royals look to build a stronger lineup centered around Bobby Witt Jr. One solution may be to try and recoup some value for one of the hitters who struggled to back Witt up in 2024.
Versatile infielder Maikel Garcia, who is still only 24, had a disappointing year in his second full season with the big-league club. He stole 37 bases this season and can play any infield position, but his .614 OPS made him a liability when he was in the batter's box.
In a recent piece speculating trade destinations for Garcia, Jacob Milham of FanSided named New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty as a Royals trade target, potentially in a one-for-one swap.
"If the Mets are serious about moving on from third baseman Brett Baty, Kansas City should position itself as a willing suitor," Milham said.
"While acquiring Baty won’t come cheap, Garcia’s value in MLB circles could make him a key piece in a trade package. For a Royals team looking to make a meaningful addition, including Garcia in a deal for Baty is a move that could benefit both sides."
Baty, 25, has shredded minor-league competition throughout his career and was once regarded as a Top-100 prospect in all of baseball. But after scuffling in three straight seasons after being called up, he doesn't appear to have a spot in the Mets' lineup of the future.
Getting a fresh start in Kansas City could be exactly what Baty needs to get his young career back on track. And if the Mets are interested in Garcia for more of a reserve role to maximize his talents, such a trade could benefit both teams.
