Could Royals Target $5 Million Phillies Swingman As 'Buy-Low' Option?
The Kansas City Royals have a little bit of work to do if they want to return to the postseason in 2025. They rose from 106 losses last season to win 86 games and secure a Wild Card spot before they were ultimately stopped in the American League Division Series.
After their ALDS loss to the New York Yankees, they brought back Michael Wacha and traded for Jonathan India. But there are still holes to fill. Their pitching staff could use a little more work.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed several buy-low candidates that could be of use to teams this winter. Among them was ex-Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Spencer Turnbull.
"An injury to Taijuan Walker last spring opened the door for Spencer Turnbull to start the year in the Phillies rotation after he signed a one-year, $2 million deal during the offseason, and he responded by posting a 1.67 ERA in 32.1 innings over six starts," Reuter wrote.
"If Michael Soroka (1/$9 million) and Kyle Hendricks (1/$2.5 million) were able to secure guaranteed MLB deals, someone should be willing to roll the dice on Turnbull, even if it's just on a long relief role with a chance for some spot starts."
Turnbull could be a valuable piece to the puzzle for the Royals. He can start or be used as a long reliever. The rotation appears set, but the bullpen could use some reinforcements, and having somebody that can go multiple innings in relief could certainly help the Royals out.
