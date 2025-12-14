Royals May Be Out On Cardinals All-Star After Latest Trade

The Kansas City Royals came into this week in search of two outfield bats to bolster their offense. They wrapped up the week having signed Lane Thomas to a one-year deal and traded for Isaac Collins.

So, the outfield is set for the Royals, and their offense now has a much different look to it, which should give them a chance to at least compete for a Wild Card spot in 2026.

They had been linked to St. Louis Cardinals All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan at various points this offseason. However, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports that the frontrunners are now the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners. The latest trade could ultimately take the Royals out of the running.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Royals May Be Out On Brendan Donovan

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Donovan hit .287 with 10 home runs and a .775 OPS during the regular season. He could have fit the mold of the outfield bat the Royals were looking for, given his ability to play almost anywhere on the field.

But now, the Royals have two outfield bats added to their mix, and they have also brought back Jonathan India for one more season. If they want to upgrade over India, they could still potentially make a trade, as they didn’t have to give up any starting pitching for Collins.

However, they got the two bats they needed, and they seem to be pulling out of the Donovan sweepstakes. Adding him would make their offense even stronger, but they appear to be set after adding Thomas and Collins to their lineup.

The Royals look a lot better than they did a few weeks ago after they missed the postseason due to their lack of offense, but the moves they have made can get them right back into the playoff picture for 2026.

Still, it seems that they are out on Donovan and will instead look at other ways to improve the roster. A trade still makes sense, but it seems unlikely at the moment.

We’ll see what general manager J.J. Picollo has planned for the rest of the offseason and what the Royals might decide to do next. There is still plenty of time for them to add a solid piece or two to their mix for next year.

More MLB: Royals’ Latest Trade Adds Much-Needed Lineup Flexibility