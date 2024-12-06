Inside The Royals

Cubs $27.5 Million Ex-MVP Named As Royals Blockbuster Offseason Trade Candidate

Is there a chance KC could land this expensive All-Star?

Jackson Roberts

Jun 28, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Cody Bellinger (24) flips his helmet after being involved in a double play during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Cody Bellinger (24) flips his helmet after being involved in a double play during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Are the Kansas City Royals done making trades this winter?

Two weeks ago, the Royals made the biggest trade of the Major League Baseball offseason to date, sending starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer.

In doing so, the Royals hoped to address the highly questionable leadoff spot in their lineup. But that lineup still has holes, most notably in the outfield, and if Kansas City is feeling bold, there may be other, even bigger trades waiting for them on the market.

Cody Bellinger, the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player, has been a highly-discussed trade candidate this winter after opting into the second year of his contract with the Chicago Cubs. Would the Royals be a team willing to throw their hat in the ring for his services?

Max Rieper of Royals Review recently discussed that very possibility, naming Bellinger as one of the most intriguing offseason trade possibilities for this Kansas City squad.

"Cody Bellinger exercised his $27.5 million option for 2025, but with Pete Crow-Armstrong up, the Cubs could look to move the 29-year-old. Bellinger has been an enigmatic player winning MVP in 2019, but going through two awful seasons in 2021-22 with the Dodgers that led to his departure," Riper said.

"He rebounded with the Cubs in 2023 to finish tenth in MVP voting, but regressed a bit this year to hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs. He is still fairly young and has solid power, but his defense is declining a bit and he also has a $25 million player option for 2026."

Few players have been more confusing to observe over the last half-decade than Bellinger. He once looked like one of the game's signature superstars, but after those brutal down years, no one quite knows how to evaluate his future potential.

But that former MVP is still in there somewhere, and if the Royals could somehow access it, they'd be much closer to becoming World Series contenders than they are now.

Ultimately, it's unlikely a deal gets done from Kansas City's perspective unless the Cubs are willing to eat some salary. But if that hurdle is cleared, Bellinger could be a huge boost to a position group that's obviously preventing the Royals from reaching their full potential.

More MLB: Blue Jays $150 Million Aging Superstar Tabbed As Royals Blockbuster Trade Target

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News