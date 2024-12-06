Cubs $27.5 Million Ex-MVP Named As Royals Blockbuster Offseason Trade Candidate
Are the Kansas City Royals done making trades this winter?
Two weeks ago, the Royals made the biggest trade of the Major League Baseball offseason to date, sending starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer.
In doing so, the Royals hoped to address the highly questionable leadoff spot in their lineup. But that lineup still has holes, most notably in the outfield, and if Kansas City is feeling bold, there may be other, even bigger trades waiting for them on the market.
Cody Bellinger, the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player, has been a highly-discussed trade candidate this winter after opting into the second year of his contract with the Chicago Cubs. Would the Royals be a team willing to throw their hat in the ring for his services?
Max Rieper of Royals Review recently discussed that very possibility, naming Bellinger as one of the most intriguing offseason trade possibilities for this Kansas City squad.
"Cody Bellinger exercised his $27.5 million option for 2025, but with Pete Crow-Armstrong up, the Cubs could look to move the 29-year-old. Bellinger has been an enigmatic player winning MVP in 2019, but going through two awful seasons in 2021-22 with the Dodgers that led to his departure," Riper said.
"He rebounded with the Cubs in 2023 to finish tenth in MVP voting, but regressed a bit this year to hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs. He is still fairly young and has solid power, but his defense is declining a bit and he also has a $25 million player option for 2026."
Few players have been more confusing to observe over the last half-decade than Bellinger. He once looked like one of the game's signature superstars, but after those brutal down years, no one quite knows how to evaluate his future potential.
But that former MVP is still in there somewhere, and if the Royals could somehow access it, they'd be much closer to becoming World Series contenders than they are now.
Ultimately, it's unlikely a deal gets done from Kansas City's perspective unless the Cubs are willing to eat some salary. But if that hurdle is cleared, Bellinger could be a huge boost to a position group that's obviously preventing the Royals from reaching their full potential.
