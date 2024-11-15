Cubs Proposed Blockbuster Would 'Salary Dump' $27 Million Superstar To Royals
Could the Kansas City Royals solve their outfield problems without having to outbid anyone in free agency?
There's no way to sugarcoat it: the Royals outfield was very bad in 2024. Between Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Hunter Renfroe, and a handful of others, Kansas City couldn't find a single hitter to pop 20 home runs or put up a league-average stat line.
If the Royals want to improve upon their American League Division Series appearance in 2024, they'll need to find an outfielder who can make more of an impact at the plate. Perhaps they could do so in unlikely fashion: by acquiring an expensive superstar in a combo blockbuster trade/salary dump.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently proposed a trade in which the Royals would acquire former National League Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger and a prospect from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Renfroe and assuming the responsibility for Bellinger's $27.5 million salary.
"Kansas City Royals get OF/1B Cody Bellinger, 2B Pedro Ramirez (Cubs No. 10); Chicago Cubs get RF Hunter Renfroe," Rymer said. "Here we have another bad contract swap that would favor the seller. This would equate to $20 million in savings for the Cubs, which they could then reinvest elsewhere."
"The 2019 NL MVP (would suit) the Royals well because he's a good athlete whose offensive game doesn't revolve around his power. He's made himself into a very good contact hitter, ranking in the 85th percentile for strikeout rate in 2024."
Bellinger recently opted into the second year of his Cubs contract, which carries player options for both 2025 and 2026. If Bellinger wants to test the market after this coming season, regardless of who he plays for, he can. If not, he can play out the 2026 season on a $25 million salary.
Acquiring a streaky player like Bellinger has its risks for the Royals, but it could also pay off in a major way. There aren't many former MVPs who are available for anybody, especially without having to make a nine-figure commitment.
Perhaps coming to a Kansas City squad on the rise would bring out the best in Bellinger, making the deal a win for both the player and the team.
More MLB: Orioles $100 Million All-Star Predicted To Land With Royals In Blockbuster Signing