"Determined": Royals Receive High Marks For Deadline Moves
The Kansas City Royals still remain in the postseason mix despite some recent struggles. They chose to be buyers at the trade deadline and augment their roster rather than subtract from it.
They are just four games back in the American League Wild Card race with just under two months to go in the regular season. They have some teams to leap over to get to their destination, but it isn't impossible for them to go on a second half run.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently summed up every Major League team's trade deadline and praised the Royals for their determination.
"All this is in service of what FanGraphs has as a 14.1 percent chance of playing in October, but it would have been overly cynical if Kansas City had gone in the other direction. This team is only 4.0 games off the pace in the AL wild card race, and is due to get some real help off the injured list in August," Rymer wrote.
The Royals were busy, adding Mike Yastrzemski, Adam Frazier and Randal Grichuk to boost the offense and acquiring Bailey Falter from the Pittsburgh Pirates to bolster their rotation. They also added pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek in the trade that send backup catcher Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres.
The Royals even extended Seth Lugo after he was listed as a top trade candidate. And so, they remained determined to make a push in the second half rather than give up on 2025.
