Royals Manager Expects Big 2026 Leap From Star Second Baseman

The Kansas City Royals have had a productive offseason to date, having signed Lane Thomas and traded for Isaac Collins, Nick Mears and Matt Strahm. The team already looks much better than it did at the end of the 2025 season.

They might still need one more bat to boost their lineup, but if they see young stars Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone take steps forward, then they could improve offensively.

They also brought back Jonathan India for 2026, and he has a strong track record despite a down 2025 season. Manager Matt Quatraro still believes in him and expects a bounceback in 2026.

Jonathan India Bounceback Could Be Difference-Maker For Royals

“Jonathan’s a proven Major League player who had a down year, offensively, for him,” Quatraro said. “With his bumps and bruises healed up and being in his second year in the city and understanding the organization, we really think it’s going to be a bounceback year.”

India hit just .233/.323/.346 with nine home runs and a .669 OPS during the regular season. But he was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds, and in 2024, he still hit 15 home runs and had a .750 OPS.

If he can bounce back, that could be a major difference-maker for the Royals and give them the offensive boost that they need, even if they don’t add anymore pieces from the outside.

India has power and can give the Royals a boost offensively as long as he can remain healthy. The team could certainly use a bounceback from him as they try to make strides towards contention in 2026.

The Royals still won 82 games this past season, but missed the postseason due to their lack of offense. But with the new additions and a potential bounceback from India, things could be different next season.

General manager J.J. Picollo could still add some pieces, but if India returns to form, then that could change the entire outlook of the 2026 season for Kansas City as they try to get back into the postseason mix.

We’ll see if India can live up to expectations in year two of his Royals’ tenure and give them the push they need to contend.

