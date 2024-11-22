Dodgers $32 Million World Series Hero Named As Prime Royals Free-Agent Target
The Kansas City Royals may not be the biggest spenders of the Major League Baseball offseason, but they'll still be one of the most interesting teams to watch.
Coming off a breakout season in which the Royals won 30 more games than the prior year, Kansas City has an opportunity to keep pushing the envelope and become World Series contenders. But they're also a known commodity now, so they've got to improve the roster now that teams will have them marked on their schedules.
One key to the Royals' winter will be whether they decide to retain starting pitcher Brady Singer, who had a solid year, but was left out of the playoff rotation. The 28-year-old righty is under team control for two more years, and the Royals could feasibly try and move him for a hitter with similar experience.
Matthew LaMar of Royals Review recently proposed a scenario in which the Royals could trade Singer and replace him with a veteran starting pitcher hoping for a bounce-back season. And that starting pitcher is none other than the man who threw the final pitch of this season's World Series.
Two-time All-Star Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers had a rough regular season in his return from Tommy John surgery, but showed out in the playoffs, throwing 10 consecutive scoreless innings to finish his year. LaMar named Buehler as an ideal offseason target for the Royals this winter.
"In this particular scenario we’re operating in, the Royals would trade Singer and his $8 million or so salary. That would be some extra money to play with, and I think signing a bounceback starting pitcher is the way to do it," LaMar said.
"Walker Buehler closed out the World Series and has struggled with injury over the last couple of seasons, but he is also a game-changer if healthy."
Buehler, 30, had a 1-5 record and 5.38 ERA in 14 starts during the regular season, not exactly the performance he was hoping for in his walk year. But he was able to recoup some of his value during the playoffs, where he now owns a 3.04 career ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
Tim Britton of The Athletic recently projected a two-year, $32 million contract for Buehler, giving him a decent salary while allowing him to hit the open market again in relatively short order. That could work out perfectly for the Royals--if Buehler is willing to consider moving from L.A. to the Midwest.
