Dodgers Fan-Favorite Surprisingly Predicted To Sign $60 Million Deal With Royals
It's time for the Kansas City Royals to take the next step in their evolution as contenders.
The 2024 season was a perfect stepping stone for the Royals, who went from a hapless 106-loss team to an 86-win playoff team. But their offense sputtered in October, which also proved that all along, the Royals lineup lacked the firepower necessary to win a World Series.
This winter is the time for the Royals to add that firepower. They need outfield bats, they need power, and they need someone to lengthen the middle of their order so the lineup isn't just the Bobby Witt Jr. show anymore.
Teoscar Hernández of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers would be a perfect fit. Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors projected a three-year, $60 million contract for Hernández,and McDonald predicted he would land in Kansas City.
"The three-year deal that eluded Hernandez should be there this time around, even though he’s now saddled with a qualifying offer. Hernandez will surely reject — he’s not taking a pay cut after the year he just had — and there are enough teams looking for power bats that he’ll be a coveted name," the authors said.
"The Tigers are specifically looking for a big right-handed bat this winter, and the Red Sox — who according to Hernandez himself offered him a two-year, $28MM deal last winter — are also looking to add a righty outfielder to balance out the lineup. The Reds, Blue Jays, Giants, Royals, Nats and Guards all make sense as well."
Dierkes predicted Hernández would re-sign with the Dodgers, Franco paired him with the Cincinnati Reds, and Adams placed him with the Detroit Tigers.
No Royals outfielder even hit 20 home runs this season, so adding Hernández to patrol left field would be a monster upgrade. He had a career-high 33 longballs in 2024, in addition to an All-Star appearance, a Home Run Derby title, and his first World Series ring.
If the Royals want to prove they're serious about winning it all, they simply have to add a bat of Hernández's caliber. We'll soon see if they're willing to spend the money to make it happen.
