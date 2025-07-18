Dodgers-Royals Trade Idea Sees KC Cut Ties With $45 Million All-Star
That Kansas City Royals are in a bit of a pickle.
Heading into the final two weeks of games before the trade deadline, the Royals sit right on the borderline between buyers and sellers. They made a minor trade this week that constituted buying, but not so much so that their destiny is already foretold.
The tough decision will be whether or not to trade Seth Lugo. The veteran starter and 2024 All-Star was a brilliant signing for only three years and $45 million, but he can opt out of year three this winter and pursue free agency, which seems like the lock of the century at this point.
Meanwhile, any contender that's seeking rotation upgrades could offer the Royals a haul they'd have a tough time refusing. Perhaps that even includes the defending World Series champions, who are known aggressors at the deadline.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named the Los Angeles Dodgers as the best projected trade fit for Lugo with the Jul. 31 deadline fast approaching.
"Don't expect a full-blown fire sale, but flipping Lugo could bring back a quality prospect haul, and he will likely hit free agency this winter with a $15 million player option for 2026 that is a safe bet to be declined," Reuter wrote.
"The Dodgers are probably only going to target high-end rotation additions since they already have a number of quality arms, and Lugo fits the bill with a 2.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 101 innings a year after finishing runner-up in AL Cy Young balloting. He could be the 2025 version of Jack Flaherty."
Flaherty brought back two quality prospects for the Detroit Tigers when they traded him to the Dodgers last season, and a deal for Lugo would likely require an even bigger haul. They don't have to take any offer they hear, but the Royals would be foolish not to listen at this stage.
