Ex-Blue Jays 6-Year Veteran Predicted To Win Tight Battle For Royals Roster Spot
Anyone's best guess about the Kansas City Royals' Opening Day roster could still wind up looking foolish.
Compared to most returning playoff teams, the Royals have a lot of competition for the final few spots on the roster. One could reasonably argue that about seven different position players could be competing for the final two bench/utility roles.
There is a newcomer to those battles this season, and it's a player with the most experience of any position players whose spot isn't guaranteed.
Former Toronto Blue Jays starting infielder Cavan Biggio, who signed a minor-league deal with Kansas City this winter, brings six years and 524 big-league games of experience to Kansas City. Biggio hopes to hear his name called when the Royals roll out the Opening Day roster.
In the most recent roster projection from Royals Data Dugout, Biggio was included as an infielder/utility player over other bench candidates like Joey Wiemer, Nick Pratto, and Nelson Velázquez.
"The smoke has become too strong to ignore with Biggio — it just feels like KC wants his versatility, plate skills and left-handed bat on the bench," the site read. "He’s done everything asked of him this spring, including posting a .217/.417/.435 slash line while drawing eight(!) walks — bonus points for three of his five hits going for extra bases."
Biggio, 29, had a rough 2024 season, bouncing around with three different National League teams after the Blue Jays designated him for assignment. But his .225/.341/.379 career slash line and 2.2 rWAR per 162 games still suggest he can be a solid role player.
The Royals will likely call upon Biggio to play some third base, second base, and corner outfield if he does make the roster. Not only will he have to play strong defense at all of those positions, but he'll have to demonstrate his penchant for getting on base, which would be a big help in turning the lineup over for two-hitter Bobby Witt Jr.
